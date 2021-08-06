21-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash in Porterville, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Porterville, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash happened after 3 am on State Route 65 near Morton Avenue.Officers say a box truck driver was traveling south when the vehicle had a tire failure. The truck hit a guard rail and came to a stop in the southbound lanes.An oncoming GMC and a Honda collided with the truck.The 21-year-old male driver of the Honda died at the scene. His name has not been released.His 23-year-old passenger was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.The 23-year-old male driver of the GMC was also flown to Kaweah Health with major injuries.Diesel spilled from the truck as a result of the crash.Authorities closed both southbound lanes of Highway 65. One lane has since reopened.