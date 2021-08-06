21-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash in Porterville, CHP says

The crash happened after 3 am on State Route 65 near Morton Avenue.
Officers say a box truck driver was traveling south when the vehicle had a tire failure. The truck hit a guard rail and came to a stop in the southbound lanes.
An oncoming GMC and a Honda collided with the truck.
The 21-year-old male driver of the Honda died at the scene. His name has not been released.
His 23-year-old passenger was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.
The 23-year-old male driver of the GMC was also flown to Kaweah Health with major injuries.
Diesel spilled from the truck as a result of the crash.
Authorities closed both southbound lanes of Highway 65. One lane has since reopened.
