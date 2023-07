Southbound lanes of Highway 99 shut down in Livingston due to flooding

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of Highway 99 has been shut down in Livingston due to flooding on Tuesday night.

All southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Winton Parkway.

It is unclear what is causing the flooding in the area.

Caltrans says that a detour is in place for drivers.

There is currently no estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.