Hiker rescued near Bass Lake after breaking leg in fall

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hiker was rescued near Bass Lake after breaking his leg during a fall on Saturday.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the 30-year-old was hiking with friends when he slipped from a trail and fell about 30 feet, landing in the river at Angel Falls.

The department's technical rope rescue team had to navigate a steep vertical slope in the dark to rescue the man.

He was then carried to an ambulance, which took him to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the San Bernardino man suffered a broken left femur bone, just above his knee.