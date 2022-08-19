19-year-old dies during hiking trip in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of a 19-year-old man is in mourning after he died during a hiking trip in eastern Madera County.

The sheriff's office is using this tragedy as a reminder to make sure you're prepared when you go into the wilderness.

Last Wednesday, the sheriff's office says a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County went missing near Thousand Island Lake.

He was hiking with a large group but went swimming alone to one of the islands at the lake.

The group later found him and called for urgent medical help.

NAS Lemoore sent a military helicopter but it was too late.

The young man passed away.

The sheriff's office says no matter how hot it gets, high-country alpine lakes are still extremely cold and can be dangerous to swim in.