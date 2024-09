Valley native Hilary Haron launches new podcast

It's a recognizable name in Central California. We sat down with Hilary Haron to tell us about her new podcast, "A Road Less Traveled."

It's a recognizable name in Central California. We sat down with Hilary Haron to tell us about her new podcast, "A Road Less Traveled."

It's a recognizable name in Central California. We sat down with Hilary Haron to tell us about her new podcast, "A Road Less Traveled."

It's a recognizable name in Central California. We sat down with Hilary Haron to tell us about her new podcast, "A Road Less Traveled."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a recognizable name in Central California.

Valley natives have long known the name Haron and their longtime car dealership in the heart of Downtown Fresno.

We sat down with Hilary Haron to tell us about her new podcast, "A Road Less Traveled."

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.