Coronavirus

Local non-profit that helps those with terminal illnesses asking for protective masks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another call for protective masks is coming in.

This time, it's coming from a local non-profit dedicated to helping those suffering from a terminal illness.

Hinds Hospice is in need of protective masks for their staff and the families of their patients.

"We are doing everything in our power to protect patients and their families," says Ann Guerrero, Chief Clinical Officer at Hinds Hospice. "Our mission is to ease suffering, and we are helping families to care for their loved ones in a safe manner."

If you have sewing skills, Hinds Hospice is also accepting personally sewn masks.

Hinds Hospice serves more than 350 patients every day in Fresno, Madera, and Merced Counties.

If you would like to make a donation, call (559) 320-0308 for more information. You can also visit their website for a sewing pattern that can be downloaded.
