Campus Pointe restaurant Hino Oishi launches new sauce

People were out in Northeast Fresno for the launch of a new sauce at teppanyaki restaurant Hino Oishi.

A co-owner of the Restaurant says the sauce has been two-years in the making.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were out in Northeast Fresno for the launch of a new sauce at a Teppanyaki Restaurant.

Hino Oishi held its event at Campus Pointe around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Customers were able to purchase teriyaki or the restaurants hot and spicy sauce.

There was also a ginger dressing option.

Those that attended the event enjoyed music from a D.J. and were able to shop from local vendors selling plants, homemade soaps and more.

A co-owner of the Restaurant says the sauce has been two-years in the making.