Fresno City Council approves historic $1.87 billion budget

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council approved a historic $1.87 billion budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year on Thursday.

Councilmembers voted unanimously on the budget, promising to deliver on key investments in the city.

Over the last few weeks, the council and the mayor have been negotiating.

"Although we differ at times when it comes down to the important things, we agree," Mayor Jerry Dyer said

The budget will focus on rebuilding neighborhood infrastructure, investing in green spaces, and public safety - which includes more police officers and firefighters.

This year, 12 additional officers will join the force, totaling 900 for the department.

Along with 4 additional firefighters,- totaling 375 firefighters.

Thanks to Councilman Mike Karbassi, Fresno firefighters will have additional critical protective equipment.

The budget also carves out money to improve roads and includes a crew dedicated to potholes.

Council President Tyler Maxwell helped secure $2 million to continue Fresno's Eviction Protection Program --protecting renters from unlawful evictions. Plus, he secured half of a million to continue free public transit for children and seniors.

"I can guarantee you that the people and families of Fresno are going to notice a big difference when it comes to the quality of life over the next year. I truly believe this is a budget that serves the people of Fresno," Maxwell said.

Councilman Miguel Arias secured funds to begin the restoration of the Hinton Center in West Fresno.

Debbie Darden, President of the Cecil C Hinton Community Center, was present in the council chambers.

"It's a first step to a major overhaul for the center, a major overhaul for our community, this is another step to bring in more life to our community so we are so excited," she said.

The budget makes historic investments in community safety. Councilman Esparza secured funding to continue the neighborhood watch program. While Councilman Chavez worked to launch project spotlight - which helps provide video surveillance to police to combat retail theft.

Councilwoman Annalisa Perea helped to establish funding for an LGBTQ+ liaison to advocate for the community.

"It demonstrates that when we set aside partisan politics and prioritize the well-being of a community, we can achieve remarkable outcomes," Perea said.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld secured $150,000 to restore the city's Armenian Cultural Center, along with the financing to construct the city's first pickleball court in Northeast Fresno.

Karbassi, who's also on the budget committee, said, "What this budget will show you is that it meets the needs of so many different groups of all seven pockets of this city."