FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is wanted after they hit and killed a pedestrian in northern Fresno County.
Investigators say the suspect hit a 38-year-old man as he walked along Friant Road near Bluff View Avenue Saturday morning.
The pedestrian was walking on a paved walkway when the car hit him.
After the crash, the driver sped off from the scene, leaving the man to die from his injuries.
Officers haven't provided a description of the suspect's car.
38-year-old man killed in hit and run in Fresno County, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News