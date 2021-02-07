38-year-old man killed in hit and run in Fresno County, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is wanted after they hit and killed a pedestrian in northern Fresno County.Investigators say the suspect hit a 38-year-old man as he walked along Friant Road near Bluff View Avenue Saturday morning.The pedestrian was walking on a paved walkway when the car hit him.After the crash, the driver sped off from the scene, leaving the man to die from his injuries.Officers haven't provided a description of the suspect's car.