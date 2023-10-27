Man to face murder trial for deadly Selma hit-and-run

Nearly two years after a deadly hit and run in Selma, the man who prosecutors say was behind the wheel will go to trial for murder.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly two years after a deadly hit and run in Selma the man prosecutors say was behind the wheel will go to trial for murder.

The district attorney showed several different surveillance videos from the Selma Plaza shopping center on McCall and Dinuba Avenue.

Prosecutors used that video to show Jessie Villegas, Jr. and Dominique Augustine got into an argument in February 2022 before they said Villegas hit and killed Augustine with his car.

Augustine's family sat in court Thursday morning as the surveillance video documenting part of the last day of his life was played in the courtroom.

"It's been really tough just hearing everything having to relive that again you know all this time later, but we're glad it's finally taking off and we're seeing some traction on the case," said Isaac Solis, Augustine's Brother

Isaac Solis said his brother, a graduate of Selma High School and Heald College, held a criminology degree but struggled with addiction and homelessness. He said Augustine was working to get his life back on track when he died.

Augustine was 33 years old when he was hit and killed while walking on February 19, 2022. 29-year-old Jessie Villegas Junior is charged with murder in Augustine's death.

Thursday morning Selma Police Detective Matthew Hughes took the stand to discuss the surveillance video collected from the shopping center.

"I reviewed those, I did end up seeing Dominique walk past those, and then when I was doing my investigation out there I noticed they had additional cameras in front of different businesses and actually on light poles in the parking lot," said Det. Hughes.

The prosecution used videos to set up how Villegas and Augustine came into contact nearly two years ago. Detective Hughes walked the court through the two men's interaction in front of a laundromat.

"It seemed like Dominique Augustine and Jessie Villegas got into some kind of verbal argument where Dominique ends up punching Jessie in the face," said Det. Hughes.

The detective said another angle shows Augustine walking out of the shopping center onto McCall Avenue and Villegas driving out in the opposite direction a short time later. Prosecutors said Augustine was struck on McCall.

Villegas was arrested nine days later after witness photos helped police identify the suspect vehicle.

Solis hopes to see justice for his brother, whose life was cut short.

"He wanted to do better, unfortunately, he was taken too soon before he could make that change," said Solis.

Villegas will be tried for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and hit and run.

If convicted on all charges, he could be sentenced to up to 25 years to life.

He is set to appear in court again on November 15.

