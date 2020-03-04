Woman pinned between school bus and car at Caruthers Elementary released from CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol says Melissa Gone has been released from the hospital after being pinned between a car and school bus near Caruthers Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

CHP responded to a call around 3 p.m. when the school bus was trying to move into the driveway. Gone was trying to help direct the school bus driver through the parking lot islands when the incident occurred.

CHP adds that the school bus was taking the Strathmore High School softball teams to a game at Caruthers.
While Gone's injuries seemed so severe that she was airlifted to CRMC, further examinations showed they were only minor non-life-threatening.

No students on the bus were injured in the incident.

