FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hobby Lobby is now open in northwest Fresno.The Marketplace at El Paseo location at Herndon and 99 is now the fourth store in the Fresno-Clovis area for the popular craft and home decor chain.Just a couple of weeks ago, Hobby Lobby opened its first store in Clovis-- at Shaw near Sunnyside.The business asks customers to wear face coverings and limiting the number of people inside the store.