Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid the pandemic, more people are shipping their gifts this holiday season and porch pirates are already on the prowl."Our package volumes are up to 60-80%," said Postmaster Douglas Smith.To combat porch pirates, experts recommend tracking your package from the start so you're the first to know when it arrives."We have informed delivery that people can sign up for and that allows them to actually track their package," said Smith. "They'll know when it arrives in our offices and the day they can expect delivery."If you're not home, consider having packages sent to a different address like your work. Or if you're ordering from Amazon, shipping to one of their hub lockers."It's delivered by Amazon to the Amazon locker," Lt. Jim Munro with the Clovis Police Department. "You go and pick it up with a code and it's safe and sound until you get there."Having a camera is also a great safety investment."If you can afford it, you can invest in a camera system or a Ring doorbell system," said Munro. "That helps and if you do become a victim, you have a photo of who's at your door."Experts say if something seems unusual, don't hesitate to call the police."You know whose supposed to be there," said Munro. "If you see something that doesn't look right, we ask that you call us."The busiest shipping time is two weeks before Christmas. The US postal service recommends you get those packages in the mail as soon as possible.