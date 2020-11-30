travel

Amid COVID-19 travel warnings, LAX busy over holiday weekend

LOS ANGELES -- Even amid warnings from health experts about a COVID-19 surge, the nation's airports were busy this holiday.

An estimated 1 million passengers traveled by air on Saturday alone, federal authorities estimate. The numbers could be similar if not higher on Sunday. That makes it the busiest travel week since the start of the pandemic.

Los Angeles International Airport was less busy than it was last year at this time - but still much busier than it's been this year throughout the pandemic.

Some passengers at LAX said they were nervous about traveling - but still decided to see family members for Thanksgiving.

Stephanie Ruiz and her sister Tangie wanted to see their 93-year-old grandmother because they weren't sure when they'd get another chance to see her.

"A little worried," Stephanie said. "A little bit of regret. But I was happy to see some of my family members."

Those who flew said they tried to follow protocols to keep themselves safe.

"It was very scary," said traveler Shelby Riss. "Everyone's at risk and it's very uncertain times. It was difficult but in the end I think we took safe precautions."

The state of California has been asking travelers coming from out of state to self-quarantine for two weeks after arrival. Passengers arriving at LAX are required to sign a form acknowledging they are aware of the recommendation.
