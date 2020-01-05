Man accused of killing fiancee days after proposing: Family says

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- Harris County deputies are searching for surveillance video after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment complex around midnight on Saturday.

According to police, Dominic Jefferson was shot by her fiancé, Kendrick Akins, on Holly View Drive in northwest Harris County.

Witnesses say they saw Akins allegedly shoot Jefferson in the parking lot after an argument.

A witness saw the confrontation and ran to help her, when Akins allegedly started firing at him as well.

"We need answers. Why did it come to this? How did it come to this? She has kids," said Jefferson's sister.

Her family say Akins proposed on New Year's Eve after the couple dated for three months.

Officials say Akins arrived at the Houston Police station around 12 p.m. for questioning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woman shotwoman killeddomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News