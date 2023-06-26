Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh and Dr. Dre among honorees to receive Walk of Fame star in 2024

Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh and Dr. Dre are among the 31 entertainers chosen to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh and Dr. Dre are among the 31 entertainers chosen to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 on Monday.

The honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations at a meeting held on June 16.

Boseman and legendary soul singer Otis Redding will both receive posthumous stars.

Other honorees include Marvel boss Kevin Feige, actress Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh.

In the television category, the honorees include Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the Spanish-language entertainment show "El Gordo y La Flaca."

Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker and Gwen Stefani are among the recording artists being honored.

Jane Krakowski of the hit show "30 Rock" will also receive a star along with radio personality Angie Martinez.

In the category of sports, Billie Jean King, a twice-inducted member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and an equal rights advocate, will be honored along with Carl Weathers.