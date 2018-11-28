Alleged burglar caught bathing inside home on Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect in southwest Houston decided he needed a little time to relax before deputies caught him breaking into a home.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Authorities say a suspect decided he needed a little time to relax before deputies caught him breaking into a southwest Houston home.

Deputies with Constable Ted Heap's office say neighbors on Cedarhurst Drive called them on Thanksgiving to report the sound of broken glass coming from their neighbor's home.

When they got there, they found 24-year-old DaPatrick Pharms in the master bathroom taking a soak in the tub.

The homeowner was out of town for the holidays.

Pharms was arrested without incident. He has been charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-inhome invasionHouston
Top Stories
Man shot in the face at a Southwest Fresno gas station, police looking for suspects
Wedding photographer allegedly peed on tree after seducing guest
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
5 things you need to know before you go
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
OC woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Illinois band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
Show More
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
US sued for $60 million after infant in detention later died
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
More News