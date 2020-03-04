Home & Garden

Check Before You Burn rule hoping to minimize health risks

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you burn wood, fine pieces of soot and ash can get into the air and enter a person's lungs, causing serious health problems, especially for those already suffering from lung and heart disease.

The Check Before You Burn season was designed 17 years ago to minimize health risks.

"We've seen a huge evolution in this program since it began in 2003, where residents in the Valley have recognized that burning wood has a real impact on public health," says Anthony Presto with the SJ Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The program runs from November through February and depending on where you live, you could face a fine if you used your fireplace on a wrong day.

But officials say they saw great improvements.

"The weather was not spectacular and really didn't play much of an impact as you would expect," Presto said. "What was really the game-changer here was the fact that residents in the San Joaquin Valley cooperated and really supported the program."

Fresno county saw 202 violations this season, which is slightly up from last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnoburn prevention
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. voters face some glitches, frustrations
Woman pinned between school bus and excursion at Caruthers Elementary, airlifted to hospital
37-year-old's suspicious death in Porterville ruled a homicide after autopsy
2020 Primary Election Coverage
Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno identified
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
2020 Primary Election Voter's Guide
Show More
Fresno County officials, doctors meet to discuss Coronavirus
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Some voting machines down in Tulare County, officials say
Twisted Masala food truck opens to public
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
More TOP STORIES News