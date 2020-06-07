Coronavirus California

Health officials assist Tulare's homeless population as COVID-19 pandemic continues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The South Valley is reaching out to its homeless population as the pandemic continues to grow.

Kaweah Delta's street medicine program, Tulare County health officials and the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance spent several hours working with Tulare's homeless last week.

They provided routine medical care as well as free COVID-19 testing.

"They want to meet us every time we come out to have their health checked," says Christi Hutson, R.N. "There are some people, homeless folks, who will go from camp to camp and bring people to us because they know what we're doing and they know that it's beneficial."

County officials aimed to test dozens of homeless people within their encampments.

Teams also helped Tulare's homeless obtain their stimulus checks for those who have not yet received one.
