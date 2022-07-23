Arrest made in connection to 2021 homicide in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in the 2021 murder of an Atwater teen in Merced.

Marcellus Harris, 21, was arrested in Washington on Thursday.

Harris is one of two suspects identified in the shooting death of 18-year-old Domonick Hernandez.

The homicide happened near the Walmart parking lot off Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive on July 19, 2021.

Harris and the other suspect, 20-year-old Troy Melton, went on the run after the shooting.

Detectives spent the past year tracking Harris until he was arrested this week.

Harris will attend an extradition hearing before being transferred to the Merced County jail.

Detectives are still searching for Melton.