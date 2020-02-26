Society

All-women honor flight: Female veterans to be highlighted on trip to Washington DC

By
CHICAGO -- They've been serving in the military for centuries with little recognition - until now.

Operation Herstory is the work of a collaborative coalition of veterans groups hoping to highlight their often-forgotten contributions with the first ever all-women veterans honor flight.

"We think we have a great opportunity with this coalition to tell her story," said John Ptak, president of Honor Flight Chicago.

The landmark flight is slated to take off on October 7 from Chicago with 100 female veterans to the nation's capital to visit the national war memorials built in their honor.

But anyone who has been on one of these honor flights says it's less about the places you go and more about the people you meet.

Army veteran Dr. Constance Edwards was a nurse during the Vietnam War and is one of the 40 senior veterans already signed up to go.

"I feel honored because, basically, coming from Vietnam we were not honored," Dr. Edwards said. "We were more dishonored than anything else."

Any woman veteran who served on active duty in any branch of the military during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War or between 1940 and 1975 is eligible. Organizers say currently some 7,500 once-active duty women veterans live in Illinois.

"I am so touched by the women here," said Brigadier General Patricia Wallace. "I believe I am here today because of all the things they have done."

The one-day, all-expenses-paid trip will end with a hero's welcome home and an honor long overdue, says U.S. Air Force veteran Amelia Cunningham.

"I appreciate the appreciating that we did what we were asked to do," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyveteransvietnam warhonor flightkorean warworld war iiwomen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News