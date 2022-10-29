Hope Coffee to hold grand opening in Atwater

"Hope Coffee" is run by a local non-profit ministry, The Hope Church and it will hold its grand opening on Saturday.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new coffee shop is now open in Atwater.

"Hope Coffee" is run by a local non-profit ministry, The Hope Church.

There was a soft opening back in August but an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held tomorrow.

It's located on Fruitland Avenue near Winton Way, right in front of Atwater High.

Those running the shop say they are excited to have a grand opening for the community.

"It's amazing that we can do it inside the hope church, it's right here on its own side building so anybody can come in through this door here," Coffee Ministry Director Shandy Tarkman. "They don't have to go in through the church but it's just a real safe place and inclusive place its a place where we get to love each and every person that walks through the door."

The grand opening is tomorrow morning at 10.

There will be live music, free samples and a family fun area outside.