First set of residents selected to move into Hotel Fresno this month

Action News got an inside look at the updates at Hotel Fresno on Wednesday.

The iconic hotel at Broadway and H Street downtown is still being worked on.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the retail spaces that will open up later this year.

The city says the residential portion of the hotel is ready to move in.

Five people have been selected to move in at the end of this month.