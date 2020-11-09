Family displaced after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother and daughter had to make a quick escape after their home caught fire in central Fresno.

Flames broke out in a house near Glenn and McKenzie just before 7 am Monday.

Firefighters say the mother inside was woken up by the smell of smoke coming from a bedroom in the back of the home.

Wen she saw the fire, she grabbed her daughter and rushed outside before calling 911.

Fire teams quickly put out the flames, however, the damage to the home will displace the mother, daughter, and two other children who live in the house.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
