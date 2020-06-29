Home in central Fresno severely damaged after fire, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire in Central Fresno left a house with major damage Sunday afternoon.Officials believe it started in the garage of a home at Palm and McKinley and then spread into the attic.An air conditioning unit partially collapsed into the roof, and some of the interior rooms were also impacted by smoke.The homeowners were out of town, but a caretaker on the property was able to get herself and the family's pets out safely.More than 30 firefighters responded to help get the blaze under control."We did have to call additional resources due to the heat, and the extensive nature of the firefight and the overhaul that we're going to have to do, so we're going to be out here quite a while and use quite a few crews to complete this operation," says Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.There's no estimate yet on the dollar amount for all the damage, and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.