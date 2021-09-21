Police investigating fire that badly damaged house in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police and fire officials are investigating a fire that has damaged a house in southwest Fresno.
The fire was reported in the area of East Oleander Avenue and South Modoc Street on Tuesday morning. It has destroyed half the house.
According to officials, a resident told them their roommate started the fire and then took off.
Fresno police are now looking for that roommate.
No injuries were reported.
