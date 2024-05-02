USC students say protests are impacting campus life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ongoing protests at the University of Southern California are impacting aspects of student life.

While the occupation of Alumni Park at the center of the University of California over the past week has been historic, parts of life on campus feel familiar.

"I wouldn't say normal but it's very similar to how campus felt during the pandemic," said Esperanza, a senior at USC.

Given she and many of her classmates did not get a proper high school graduation in 2020, she was looking forward to college commencement.

"It's just a bummer because I feel like they should have had a little more perspective and known we're the class of the pandemic," said Esperanza.

Last week, the university announced it would cancel the main graduation ceremony after a week of controversy over its decision to not allow its valedictorian to speak due to her pro-Palestinian beliefs.

The USC campus looks very different than it did just a few weeks ago.

"It's very complex right now. Just getting around campus has been a lot more difficult because they did close down a lot of the entrances and exits," said USC student Katrina.

She said her commute to campus has doubled because all the entrances close to where she lives are closed.

Last Wednesday, the LAPD clashed with protesters who occupied a portion of campus. More than 90 people were arrested.

"I walked by the first day when there was the LAPD confrontation and since then I've mostly been avoiding going back to campus due to the complexities of getting on," said Cole, a USC student.

The encampment on campus remains and the university president says she is now in talks with the protesters to de-escalate.

In the meantime, some professors have moved lectures online and the campus has put in COVID-reminiscent restrictions.

"Making sure everyone has a USC ID before getting on campus or has reason to be there like a guest speaker or someone taking a tour," said USC student Rebecca.

The students say navigating getting on to campus has been just as difficult as getting clear answers.

"There's a general sense of confusion. I think we're a lot of different information and nothing is super clear," said Isa, a USC student.

