FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in an east central Fresno neighborhood on Tuesday morning.Fire crews were called to a home on Cornell at Sierra Vista, near the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport shortly after 5:30 am.Firefighters worked to douse the fire as flames ripped through the roof.When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews quickly worked to douse the fire.Officials say the house was abandoned. The home also caught fire about a year ago.The cause of the fire is under investigation.