TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter has been hospitalized after helping fight flames at a home in Tulare County Saturday afternoon.The Tulare County Fire Department says the flames broke out at a home on Farr Rd. in Goshen.Crews arrived and knocked the flames down but in the process, one firefighter suffered what are being described as heat-related injuries.An update on their condition has not been provided.The cause of the fire is under investigation.