Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis firefighters battled two house fires in less than 12 hours overnight.They fought a fire at a home on Woodworth and Ninth at about 4 a.m., but haven't said yet what sparked the fire or the extent of the damage.And just hours earlier, fire damaged another Clovis house and forced two people to spend the night away from home.Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen of the home near Nees and Clovis Ave. at about 9 p.m.They got the flames under control quickly, but not before the fire caused significant damage.Nobody got hurt, but the two adults living in the home are displaced temporarily because of the damage.Police blocked off Nees between Clovis and Sunnyside while crew put out the fire.