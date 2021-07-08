Housing Watch: What $350,000 draws in Central California housing market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Housing costs are on the rise but we picked a price point of $350,000 for our home comparison trip.Realtors told us that was the median price for homes selling in the Fresno-Clovis area.But they don't last very long on the market.We looked at a three-bedroom, 1,448 square foot home located at 1467 East Warne, not far from St. Agnes Hospital. It was set on a 6,000 square foot lot and featured green lawns out front and back.Caitlyn Sawatsky explained, "Curb appeal is everything."She added people liked the two living rooms and upgraded windows.Sawatsky said, "They like the hard surface floors. Usually tend to like the location. It's a great starter home."The price range was on the more affordable side for families who can afford to put 20% down.Keller Williams Realtor Catherine Sawatsky said, "As long as you stay in the 2.7 to interest rates, I believe you're going to see payments around the $1,600, $1,650 price point."Our second stop was 1283 East Athens in the Miramonte Circle community, near Cedar and Alluvial.It was three bedrooms, 1,691 square feet on a lot just under 5,000 square feet.Guarantee Real Estate Broker Associate Liru Huang received three offers when she listed the property a week ago.Huang said, "I'm getting a lot of people coming in to take a look. A lot of them are first-time home buyers. I have about 10 showings a day."Huang told us it is difficult to find a home at this price in northeast Fresno. Residents here pay an HOA fee.Our final stop was in Clovis. A four-bedroom, 1342 square foot house at 1025 Oxford listed for $349,999, a dollar under our target price.All State Homes Associate Broker Noe Cruz said, "Location is a key factor in drawing people to a property. Being that the property is in Clovis. It's near a school. It's in close proximity to Old Town Clovis"Cruz said it was a well-maintained home with updated cabinetry and granite counter tops.It was also located on a 7,000 square foot lot.The houses may list for $350,000 but buyers continued to bid on properties. Realtors said the homes may actually sell for 10 to $30,000 more.