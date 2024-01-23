Housing Watch: New builds coming to Fowler

With a population of just over 7,000 people, each new home, each new neighborhood offers a chance for the city to grow.

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- These homes are conveniently located off Highway 99 and Clovis Avenue in Fowler.

National homebuilder K. Hovnanian Homes has completed developments in Fresno and Madera and is now concentrating on this neighborhood.

"Buyers are telling us they're going into Fresno and Clovis are not getting the space or the yard size that they're hoping for, So that's really what's driving what's causing people to come out a little bit farther," says Sales Associate Tamara Braden.

The backyards do offer more room than some homes being built in the Fresno area.

Braden says she has noticed a January spike in families coming out to look over these models.

She expects the trend of lower interest rates to continue and spur more sales.

"We will help the buyers by buying down their interest rate on all homes which close in February," she said.

Fowler is located about 10 miles from Fresno.

With a population of just over 7,000 people, each new home, each new neighborhood offers a chance for the city to grow just a little bit more.

"We have a lot of multi-generational families, and we have five floor plans starting at 1,694 square feet all the way to 3,000 square feet."

Home prices here range between $420,000 and $600,000.

