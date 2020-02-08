Ice cream shop owners fight back against robber in Texas

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A husband and wife fought back as a man attempted to rob their ice cream shop. They feared the man was armed with a weapon.

It happened at La Michoacana Auténtica in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 1.

In surveillance video, Jorge Padilla is seen working when a man wearing a dark-colored jacket and a gray beanie begins speaking with Jorge.

As Jorge opens the cash register, the suspect reaches over and attempts to grab the cash.

His wife Nadia witnessed the attempted robbery. She calmly got up from her seat. She made sure her kids were safe in the back and retrieved her gun. She shot at the robber and the video shows Jorge chasing the suspect out of the store.

Investigators suspect the same man is responsible for at least seven robberies in the area.

They released photos from the robbery at the Padilla's ice cream shop and from a Subway restaurant in the area.

Investigators said the robberies date back to early January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonattempted robberybusinesscaught on taperobberycaught on videosurveillancesurveillance cameracaught on cameraice creamsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News