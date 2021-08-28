product recalls

Over 200K Razor hoverboards recalled due to fire risk

Hoverboards sold at Walmart, Target
By CNN
More than 200,000 hoverboards sold at several retailers in-store and online are being recalled because they can catch on fire.

The issue is with a removable battery pack in the Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboards made by Razor USA.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has reports of more than 20 hoverboards with lithium-ion battery packs overheating.

In some instances, there was smoke or fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Incredible video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team shows a hoverboard fire in north suburban Highland Park - a fire that did extensive damage to a home there.



The recall affects those hoverboards sold between September 2016 and August of 2017.

They were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys "R" Us and through online retailers.

Customers who have these hoverboards are asked to contact Razor USA for information on how to return the product.
