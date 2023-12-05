What is the proper way to eat a candy cane? Question sparks debate about sweet holiday treat

Do you start with the straight end, or the hook, or smash it into pieces?

The holiday season is in full swing and that means lots of festive food and sweet treats.

Candy Canes are a classic, but is there a right way to eat one?

A new survey from the National Confectioners Association is getting some answers. They asked 1,500 Americans how they eat candy canes.

More than half of people say they start with the straight end of the candy cane.

Just over a quarter of people eat the curved end first.

And just about 17% percent of people said they break their candy cane into pieces.