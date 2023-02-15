How to watch the Memorial of fallen Selma Police officer Gonzalo Carrasco

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of his memorial at Selland Arena:

Memorial

Public funeral services will be held at Selland Arena in Downtown Fresno at 10 a.m. Action News will be broadcasting the service live on-air, website, on Hulu and on our ABC30 mobile and TV apps.

Procession

A procession is planned before and after the memorial service.

At approximately 7:30 in the morning, the motorcade will travel south on Highway 99 from Belmont and exit on Fresno Street.

The motorcade will leave Seland Arena around noon, travel down will travel down M Street, Highway 41, Highway 180, and travel along Reed Avenue to the Reedley Cemetery, arriving at approximately 1 p.m.

Road Closures

Several streets in Downtown Fresno will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate attendees. Members of the public are encouraged to park in the spiral garage located at 801 Van Ness.

M Street:

M St. will be closed from Fresno Street to San Benito Street

No parking will be allowed on M Street until the conclusion of the service. Any vehicles on M Street will need to be moved prior to 6:00 a.m. on the day of service.

Tulare Street:

Both directions of Tulare Street will be closed from N Street to M Street

Eastbound lanes of Tulare St. between L Street, and M Street, will be closed.

Westbound lanes of Tulare between L Street, and M Street, will remain open to allow for the egress of vehicles parked in the FSO's underground parking area which will remain accessible during the service.

Kern Street:

Both directions of Kern Street will be closed from N Street to M Street.

Eastbound lanes of Kern Street between L Street, and M Street, will be closed.

Westbound lanes of Kern Street between L Street, and M Street, will remain open to allow for the egress of vehicles parked in the Fresno County Complex Building parking structure which will remain accessible during the service.

Inyo Street:

Both directions of Inyo Street will be closed from O Street to L Street.

Ventura Street:

Both directions of Ventura Street, between O Street and M Street will be closed.

Both directions of Ventura St., between M St. and L St. will be closed.

Santa Clara Street:

Both directions of Santa Clara Street, between N Street and M Street will be closed.

Santa Clara west of M Street will remain open but will have to be accessed from Van Ness Ave.

San Benito Street:

San Benito St. will remain open until the commencement of the procession.