6 men arrested during human trafficking sting in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A human trafficking operation led to six arrests while authorities helped several victims.

The sting was launched in the Visalia area over the weekend.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says five other men were arrested for soliciting prostitution.

A sixth man was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex.

Detectives rescued three women believed to be victims of human trafficking.

Officials plan to conduct more of these types of operations in the future.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or knows someone who is should contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.