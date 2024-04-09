Hundreds remember victim of LA human trafficking, daughter of Fresno advocate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The tragic effects of human trafficking were on full display in Fresno on Monday as hundreds gathered to honor the life of Kendra Reana McIntyre.

"A vibrant soul," officiant Pablo Davalos said of McIntyre. "Cherished by many, who passed away on March 21st, 2024. Leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter."

McIntyre died a victim of human trafficking in Los Angeles two-and-a-half weeks ago. She was 20 years old.

Police say they found McIntyre suffering from a gunshot wound in the early morning in a part of South LA well known for sex work. The LAPD is still investigating.

Her passing has sent ripples through the Fresno community.

"Rest in peace, Kendra," Davalos said. "Your light will shine brightly in the hearts and will never be forgotten."

McIntyre's death is devastating for her loved ones and also startling because she is the daughter of Debra Rush.

Rush is a well-known victims' advocate in the Valley and a survivor of human trafficking herself.

She founded Breaking The Chains, a Fresno nonprofit dedicated to helping victims.

Board President Don Eskes says McIntyre's death is a somber reminder of human trafficking's crushing hold.

"It can happen in the north end of town, the south end of town. Anywhere," Eskes told Action News. "All our young people are vulnerable to it."

In a statement, Rush said her daughter had "childhood trauma" and suffered from "severe mental health issue(s)."

"My daughter never got the chance to unlock her vault," Rush wrote, in part. "Even though we stood outside, banging on the door, crying and pleading for her to open it."

Rush also made a plea for the community to continue supporting Breaking the Chains in hopes of helping other families avoid the terrible loss hers is now suffering. Community members can donate to a GoFundMe.

If you or anybody you know is a victim of human trafficking, help is available in Central California through Breaking the Chains. You can call 888-858-2021 or visit www.btcfresno.org for more information on how to break the hold of trafficking.

