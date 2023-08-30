Advocates aim to raise awareness about human trafficking in Valley

Advocates are hoping to bring more awareness to the growing danger of human trafficking in the Central Valley.

Officials stress that human trafficking is often hidden in plain sight and can be overlooked.

A panelist of agencies including Fresno police, Homeland Security, and the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, held a conversation Tuesday to educate people on the tough topic.

Officials say human trafficking is the fastest growing crime in the San Joaquin Valley and officials say the prime target is youth

"Human trafficking can impact anyone and so we have a wide variety of law enforcement agencies from Bakersfield all the way up to Sacramento represented here today to let people know that human trafficking is happening from every socioeconomic background and can really impact anyone here in the Valley," explained Debra Rush, the founder and CEO of Breaking the Chains.

That's why educating people on what to look out for is so crucial.