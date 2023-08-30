WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Advocates aim to raise awareness about human trafficking in Valley

Officials stress that human trafficking is often hidden in plain sight and can be overlooked.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 5:23AM
Advocates aim to raise awareness about human trafficking in Valley
EMBED <>More Videos

Advocates are hoping to bring more awareness to the growing danger of human trafficking in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Advocates are hoping to bring more awareness to the growing danger of human trafficking in the Central Valley.

A panelist of agencies including Fresno police, Homeland Security, and the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, held a conversation Tuesday to educate people on the tough topic.

Officials say human trafficking is the fastest growing crime in the San Joaquin Valley and officials say the prime target is youth

"Human trafficking can impact anyone and so we have a wide variety of law enforcement agencies from Bakersfield all the way up to Sacramento represented here today to let people know that human trafficking is happening from every socioeconomic background and can really impact anyone here in the Valley," explained Debra Rush, the founder and CEO of Breaking the Chains.

Officials stress that human trafficking is often hidden in plain sight and can be overlooked.

That's why educating people on what to look out for is so crucial.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW