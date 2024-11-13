Hundreds of turkeys given away to families in Merced ahead of Thanksgiving

Hundreds gathered in Merced on Tuesday morning to get a helping hand with their Thanksgiving dinner.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds gathered in Merced on Tuesday morning to get a helping hand with their Thanksgiving dinner.

Hostetler Ranches and Joseph Farms were the organizers of the giveaway, making sure families didn't go without food this holiday season.

Brittany Mederios is one of hundreds that gathered at the Razzari Ford Dealership in Merced on Tuesday to get a free turkey for the holidays.

Life has been challenging for Mederios' family and the free turkey was a beacon of hope.

"My mom got diagnosed with liver cancer on Saturday. So, it's a lot," said Brittany Medeiros.

Mederios' uncle recently suffered a stroke, and both her mom and uncle are currently in the hospital.

Although life has been tough, Mederios is optimistic her family will be together again soon.

"I just thought they're gonna come home and have Thanksgiving,"

Free almonds from Hostetler Ranches and cheese from Joseph Farms were also available for families.

Several organizers made the giveaway possible but it was Cathie Hostetler that started this tradition roughly 30 years ago.

Since her passing in 2010, her husband Greg has continued the tradition.

"She left the foundation with money to do things for the community and this happened to be one of them that she wanted to continue on," said Greg Hostetler with Hostetler Ranches.

Vanecia Turner waited in line since 4:30 in the morning.

She says if it wasn't for this event, her family would most likely go without a Thanksgiving dinner this year.

"Not to have a turkey, but I'm gonna have a turkey on my table this year. I'm sorry, you guys, but yeah, thank you Jesus," said Turner.

Organizers say they gave out 500 turkey's at this event.

On Wednesday, they plan to give out 500 more in Los Banos.

