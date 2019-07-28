Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man was arrested after police say he attacked his wife and three others with a machete in Houston Friday night.Officers were called to an apartment complex located at 2505 Broadway just before 10 p.m.Police said the man was allegedly upset after he thought his wife was going to leave him.The man then grabbed a machete and started attacking his wife while she was walking her dog in the parking lot, officials say.Police say three of the woman's family members heard the commotion outside and attempted to stop the suspect. The man started swinging the machete at them, cutting them on their hands and arms, officials say.The man is in custody and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.The man's wife and her family members were transported to the hospital. All are expected to be OK.