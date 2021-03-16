I-5 over the Grapevine closed in both directions due to snow

Both sides of Interstate 5 were shut down through the Grapevine on Monday night starting around 9 pmSnow has been accumulating for hours and is now sticking to the road, making for very dangerous driving conditions.Caltrans officials say the areas hardest hit are the southbound sides at Grapevine Road in Kern County and the northbound lanes at Parker Road in Castaic.There's no word on how long this closure will last. Caltrans is advising drivers to find alternate routes to their destinations.