Monopoly to make a Fresno edition of the board game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You could soon be rolling dice and moving your top hat across a Monopoly board game filled with Fresno landmarks.

On Thursday, several local mascots and game makers joined Mayor Jerry Dyer to announce a Fresno edition of the iconic board game.

"This is a big deal for Fresno because no matter where people live in the United States or aboard they're gonna hear about Fresno," say Mayor Dyer.

The game maker, Top Trump, says they knew taking chance on making a game for Fresno would be be a good move.

"We look for places that have a lot of community local pride as well as there's a lot of rich history and it was such an easy choice to choose Fresno," said Top Trump spokeswoman Jennifer Tripsea.

From Sacramento to Palm Spring, Fresno is the latest California city that will be added to the list of Monopoly options.

From the old Fresno water tower, to the historic Huntington Boulevard, you could even see Shaw Avenue or the iconic Blackstone on one of the 40 squares.

"I wanna get my submissions in first. How about Fulton Street instead of Pennsylvania Avenue?" asked Mayor Dyer.

Mayor Dyer did have a piece of advice for people making suggestions.

"As long as people don't put down if you have to go pay your taxes, you have to come to city hall," said Mayor Dyer.

The Fresno edition will be sold online and in local brick and mortar stores, like Crazy Squirrel.

"A game like Monopoly, I grew up playing with my family. So, because I have fond memories of it, that's something I'd absolutely bring in and encourage people to play just to get that time around a table with people you love," said Crazy Squirrel Game Store owner, Jax Ward.

Makers of the board game don't want you to roll doubles twice and go to jail.

They hope the community will have a treasure trove of submissions by May 10th.

You can email Fresno@TopTrumps.com to submit your suggestions.

