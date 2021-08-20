In-N-Out Burger in north Fresno evacuated after man walks in with gun

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An In-N-Out Burger restaurant was evacuated by Fresno police after a man walked in with a firearm on Friday afternoon.The firearm turned out to be a pellet gun.The incident happened at the In-N-Out at Blackstone and Swift at about 1 pm.Police say they had seen the suspect walking on the street waving the gun before he entered the restaurant.When he walked in and went into the In-N-Out bathroom, customers were immediately evacuated and officers surrounded the building, entered the restaurant and got the suspect to come out.He was taken into custody without incident.