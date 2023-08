An iconic California burger chain is coming to the North Valley.

In-N-Out Burger to open first location in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An iconic California burger chain is coming to the North Valley.

Madera's first-ever In-N-Out Burger restaurant is now under construction.

The new location will be located on Cleveland Avenue near Highway 99, next to the Madera Speedway.

In-N-Out is being built in the previous Sugar Pine Smokehouse location.

The smokehouse has since been moved to the Madera Municipal Golf Course.

There's no scheduled opening date for In-N-Out at this time.