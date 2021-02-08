23-year-old man killed in industrial accident in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Fresno County to try and figure out how a man got pulled into a shredder.

The industrial accident happened in an orchard in the area of Clarkson and Highland at around 10 am Sunday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jesus Banuelos was working in the orchards when for an unknown reason was pulled into the shredder.

Banuelos was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyworker death
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police taking extra measures to track drunk drivers during Super Bowl
Tom Flores elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, ESPN reports
Man hit by SUV while riding bike in east central Fresno
Organization working to vaccinate more Latinos in Valley agriculture
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
60-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in SE Fresno
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Show More
Badger Pass in Yosemite National park opens as snow play area
New mural in Sanger honors Tom Flores following Hall of Fame selection
Car crashes into home in Merced, police searching for 3 suspects
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Fresno man loses job, faces 100+ years in prison on child sex case
More TOP STORIES News