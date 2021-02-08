23-year-old man killed in industrial accident in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Fresno County to try and figure out how a man got pulled into a shredder.The industrial accident happened in an orchard in the area of Clarkson and Highland at around 10 am Sunday.Authorities say 23-year-old Jesus Banuelos was working in the orchards when for an unknown reason was pulled into the shredder.Banuelos was pronounced dead at the scene.