Caring for your pets amid rising prices in food and services

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As families struggle with inflation, the cost to care for their animal companions is increasing.

Pricing for pet products, services and food continues to rise.

"One of the biggest increases we're seeing in the pet field and community is food and even a shortage of food in certain areas," says Ruben Cantu with Valley Animal Center.

The latest Consumer Price Index data shows pet parents shelling out 15% more for pet food than they did a year ago. That percentage is even higher when it comes to some animals with special dietary needs.

"Some of the prescription dog foods for the animals we have here at Valley Animal Center have increased almost 100 percent," Cantu said.

Valley Animal Center relies solely on donations, meaning every dollar that comes in needs to be spent responsibly.

We reached out to Cantu for ways to save or at least stretch our dollar as far as possible without impacting quality care.

Let's start with food. If stored properly inside your home, buying in bulk will help you save.

"Although you'll spend more in the initial purchase, it's going to stretch you a lot longer," Cantu said.

Stores like Petco and Petsmart have loyalty programs offering discounts, treat offers and even cash to use in-store.

"There are subscription boxes -- I know Chewy has an amazing program where you can get a subscription-based meal plan for your animal," Cantu said.

If you decide to switch your dog to a natural diet like prepping chicken and rice for them, always consult a vet to transition them properly.

As for pricey visits to the vet, Valley Animal Center also offers a low-cost clinic for vaccines and checkups.

For more information, visit their website.