Video captures inmate's attempt to escape from Fresno courtroom

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video captures inmate's attempt to escape from Fresno courtroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has an exclusive look at dramatic video from the Fresno County Courthouse on Tuesday when an inmate tried to escape from a courtroom.

Video shows a man in a red jail jumpsuit run out of the courtroom into the hallway followed by a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy trying to stop him.

Brandon Brophy reached for the deputy's holster and deputies say he was trying to get her gun for more than 10 seconds.

Brophy's brother was one of two men who ran away.

But another defendant walked out into the hallway and helped the deputy control Brophy before more deputies arrived to help out.

"I think this paints a real picture for people to see the types of situations that can unfold in an instant," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "When you question why some actions are taken against somebody, you could see right there. You're in a fight for your life basically."

Brophy has six active felony cases, mostly for burglary.

He'll now get a new case with charges that could include violence against an officer, attempting to take an officer's firearm, and attempted escape with violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News