Video captures inmate's attempt to escape from Fresno courtroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has an exclusive look at dramatic video from the Fresno County Courthouse on Tuesday when an inmate tried to escape from a courtroom.Video shows a man in a red jail jumpsuit run out of the courtroom into the hallway followed by a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy trying to stop him.Brandon Brophy reached for the deputy's holster and deputies say he was trying to get her gun for more than 10 seconds.Brophy's brother was one of two men who ran away.But another defendant walked out into the hallway and helped the deputy control Brophy before more deputies arrived to help out."I think this paints a real picture for people to see the types of situations that can unfold in an instant," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "When you question why some actions are taken against somebody, you could see right there. You're in a fight for your life basically."Brophy has six active felony cases, mostly for burglary.He'll now get a new case with charges that could include violence against an officer, attempting to take an officer's firearm, and attempted escape with violence.