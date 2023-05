Firefighters are investigating what sparked a grass fire in a solar panel field in Kings County.

267 acres burn in Kings County Solar Panel field, cause under investigation

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a grass fire in a solar panel field in Kings County.

The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday near the Avenal cut-off road and 25th Avenue.

Fire investigators say about 267 acres were burned in the blaze.

It's unclear what caused the fire.