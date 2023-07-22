Tulare County sheriff's deputies investigating early morning homicide

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide just north of Delano.

At 1 a.m., deputies from the Pixley Substation responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim on Road 148 near Avenue 8.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to take over the investigation. There was no suspect information released or a possible motive for the attack.

If you have information about this case, contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.